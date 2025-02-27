Michael Powell Stepping Down as CEO of NCTA

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2025 – NCTA President and CEO Michael K. Powell announced plans Thursday to retire later this year, after nearly 15 years leading the organization.

“Serving this incredible industry has been deeply rewarding. NCTA is unique—working at the intersection of broadband innovation and creative video content has been an extraordinary experience,” Powell said in a statement.

Under Powell’s leadership, NCTA successfully influenced public policies, expanding broadband access, encouraging technological innovation, and advancing a competitive digital marketplace. Through this role, he guided the broadband and entertainment industries through rapid transformation.

“Michael has been an unwavering champion for our industry,” said Mark Greatrex, Chairman of the NCTA Board of Directors and President of Cox Communications. “His deep understanding of the regulatory landscape, coupled with his forward-thinking approach, has enabled our industry to thrive in an increasingly competitive and technologically complex environment.”

Before joining NCTA, Powell served as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, where he played an integral role in shaping modern telecommunications policy. His expertise in technology, regulation, and industry evolution made him one of Washington’s most respected figures.

Powell, designated Chairman by President George W. Bush, served from 2001 to 2005, a period in which he had to lead the agency's response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and develop a body of regulations to protect broadband Internet Service Providers from intrusive regulations. He is the son of former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell, who passed away in 2021.

“Michael has been an exceptional champion of our great industry for the past 15 years – through both the substance of his leadership and talented communication skills,” said Charter Communications President and CEO Chris Winfrey in a statement. “He has led the NCTA and our industry through a period of incredible growth and change, and adeptly navigated the many regulatory and legislative allowing our businesses to best serve our customers’ connectivity needs. We wish him well and look forward to continuing our partnership with the NCTA.”