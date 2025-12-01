Midwest-Based Fiber Builder Passed Three Million Locations Nationwide

Dec. 1, 2025 — Metronet, an Indiana-based fiber-to-the-home builder, said Monday that its fiber-optic network now passed three million homes and businesses, marking its largest expansion milestone in the company’s twenty-year history.

Metronet was acquired in July by a joint venture of T-Mobile, the nation’s largest wireless carrier by subscriber numbers, and KKR, a global investment firm.

The company said the new ownership structure formalized its shift into a wholesale operator that builds and maintains fiber networks used by T-Mobile Fiber for residential and microbusiness service and by Metronet for commercial customers.

Metronet reached one million locations seventeen years into its operations, then expanded to two million two years later, and surpassed three million in roughly a year after that. The network now serves more than 300 communities in 19 states, and the company said additional markets will be announced.

Metronet said expansion has also come through their own acquisitions, totalling seven in seven years. In September it purchased U.S. Internet, a Minneapolis-based fiber internet provider that serves residential and enterprise customers.

“Metronet has built the strongest construction capacity in the industry, bringing world-class digital infrastructure to new cities at a pace that is unparalleled among pure-play fiber builders,” said Dave Heimbach, Metronet’s CEO.