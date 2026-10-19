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Musk Pledges a Share of His SpaceX Company to 'Every Kid in America'

The offer arrived a day after Anthropic announced that it will commit 5% of its shares to a new 'public benefit' fund

Associated Press

Associated Press

2 min read
Musk Pledges a Share of His SpaceX Company to 'Every Kid in America'
Photo of Elon Musk listening as President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Oct. 8, 2026, by Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

Oct. 19, 2026 (AP) – Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday pledged to give one share of his company SpaceX to “every kid in America” next year.

The offer arrived a day after artificial intelligence company Anthropic announced in a social media post that it will commit 5% of its shares to a new “public benefit” fund.

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