Musk Pledges a Share of His SpaceX Company to 'Every Kid in America'
The offer arrived a day after Anthropic announced that it will commit 5% of its shares to a new 'public benefit' fund
The offer arrived a day after Anthropic announced that it will commit 5% of its shares to a new 'public benefit' fund
The Communications Act of 1934 recognized two kinds of regulated companies, broadcasters and common carriers. Cable fit in neither.
Nevada is moving money earmarked for rural internet access to other state programs
The bill would block local approvals and state permits for new data centers and related energy infrastructure from July 2027.
The pandemic relief money will instead go to support mental health care in jails, food‑insecurity programs, and multifamily housing efforts