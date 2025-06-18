Sign in Subscribe
Free Speech

Musk's X Sues New York State Over Content Moderation Law

Elon Musk's X challenges the state's rules for hate speech and content moderation

Associated Press

Photo of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who spoke during a news conference outside Manhattan federal court in New York on Feb. 14, 2025, by Yuki Iwamura/AP

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (AP) — Elon Musk’s X sued Tuesday to try to stop New York from requiring reports on how social media platforms handle problematic posts — a regulatory approach that the company successfully challenged in California.

New York's law, which Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed late last year, is poised to take effect later this year. X maintains that the measure impinges on free speech rights and on a 1996 federal law, Section 230, that lets internet platforms moderate posts as they see fit.

New York is improperly trying “to inject itself into the content-moderation editorial process” by requiring “politically charged disclosures” about it, Bastrop, Texas-based X Corp. argues in the suit.

