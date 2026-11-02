Nevada ISP Owner Pleads Guilty to Laundering $7.8 Million from USDA’s ReConnect Project

WASHINGTON Nov. 2, 2026 — A former Nevada internet service provider owner pleaded guilty to laundering more than $7.8 million intended for a federally funded rural broadband project, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Stephen A. Kromer, former owner of Reno-based Uprise LLC, admitted to diverting money intended for the Lovelock Project , a proposed high-speed internet network serving rural communities near Lovelock, Nev., about 100 miles northeast of Reno. The project received a $27 million grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program in 2023.