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Nevada ISP Owner Pleads Guilty to Laundering $7.8 Million from USDA’s ReConnect Project

The case raises questions about oversight of federal broadband grants

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
Nevada ISP Owner Pleads Guilty to Laundering $7.8 Million from USDA’s ReConnect Project
Photo of Stephen A. Kromer, former owner of Reno-based Uprise LLC

WASHINGTON Nov. 2, 2026 — A former Nevada internet service provider owner pleaded guilty to laundering more than $7.8 million intended for a federally funded rural broadband project, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Stephen A. Kromer, former owner of Reno-based Uprise LLC, admitted to diverting money intended for the Lovelock Project, a proposed high-speed internet network serving rural communities near Lovelock, Nev., about 100 miles northeast of Reno. The project received a $27 million grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program in 2023.

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People Nevada Stephen A. Kromer Uprise LLC USDA The Lovelock Project Richard F. Boulware II Sigal Chattah

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