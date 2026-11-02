New Mexico Seeks Public Input on Digital Equity Standard

Nearly 23% of New Mexicans lack a computer; the standard aims to address gaps in devices, connectivity, skills, and online safety.

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
New Mexico Seeks Public Input on Digital Equity Standard
Photo of rural cell towers.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2026 - New Mexico is asking residents to help define the Minimum Digital Living Standard - the basic online access, devices, and skills every household needs. 

New Mexico residents have until Dec.9, 2026, to help define the state’s proposed Minimum Digital Living Standard (MDLS)  - a benchmark for what every household needs to participate fully and safely in an increasingly online world. 

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