Middle Mile

No More IXPs Means No More AI Development

Panelists at Mountain Connect argued that IXPs are key for delivering ultra-low latencies for AI

Cameron Marx

Cameron Marx

2 min read
Photo of Newby Ventures Owner and CEO Hunter Newby speaking at Mountain Connect 2025 from Monday, August 4, 2025

DENVER, August 4, 2025 – Developing better artificial intelligence systems boils down to one word: Latency.

“Latency is what AI is all about,” Peter Cresse, founder and principal at Entropy Inc., told participants Monday afternoon during a Mountain Connect 2025 panel. Latency is the time it takes for information to travel from one point to another, and is measured in milliseconds. AI applications need symmetrical speeds and ultra-low latency to operate.

One way to reduce latency is by building more internet Exchange Points. IXPs are hubs where multiple networks connect and exchange information. Because these networks exchange information directly with each other, IXPs can dramatically reduce latency. According to Hunter Newby, CEO and owner of Newby Ventures, connection points generally experience one additional millisecond of latency for every 50 optical miles they are from an IXP.

