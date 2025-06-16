NTCA Urged States to Implement BEAD Program Responsibly

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2025 – NTCA, the Rural Broadband Association, called on states to implement the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program with careful attention to long-term value and rural connectivity.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration earlier on June 6 released its Restructuring Policy Notice, significantly revising the Biden Administration’s $42.45 billion BEAD program . Among other changes, the notice tightened federal oversight and reduced some of the flexibility state offices previously had in determining the direction of BEAD funding.

Even so, NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield urged state leaders to make full use of the authority still afforded to them under the law and the new guidance.

“The states should use the authority and flexibility afforded by the law and the Notice to make the right calls and ensure that both the American taxpayer and the rural consumer truly get the ‘benefit of the bargain’ now and for years to come,” Bloomfield said in a release issued on Wedneseday, June 11.

She pointed to three key opportunities states still have under the law and the Restructuring Notice: (1) determining which proposed networks are truly scalable and deserving of priority funding; (2) using cost benchmarks to assess the reasonableness of project bids; and (3) independently verifying whether providers offering unlicensed fixed wireless service can serve every location in an area.

Bloomfield, whose trade association represents approximately 850 independent, family-owned, and community-based telecommunications companies, reaffirmed that only scalable broadband projects should be prioritized for BEAD funding, meaning only networks capable of supporting the growing broadband demands should be implemented.

While the Restructuring Policy Notice adopted a technology-neutral stance, no longer prioritizing fiber-optic networks, NTCA advised states to maintain a high standard when determining network technologies. Scalability, cost-efficiency, and long-term value must all be considered.

NTCA also advised the states to independently verify whether providers allegedly offering unlicensed fixed wireless service can serve every location in an area. The group also urged the states to require ISPs to provide evidence proving their funding eligibility, siting continuing concerns with the federal broadband map.

NTCA acknowledged the challenging trade-offs involved with the BEAD program. While lower upfront costs are often accompanied by long-term infrastructure challenges, more expensive infrastructure usually delivers greater value and longevity. That being said, NTCA cited its fiber-optic networks have effectively reached approximately 90% of customers.

While the NTCA appeared optimistic that the Restructuring Policy Notice would eliminate the political challenges formerly plaguing the BEAD program, the group warned that for BEAD to be effective, the states must carry out their newly revised authorities responsibly.