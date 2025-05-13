Sign in Subscribe
Ohio

Ohio CWA: Don’t Use BEAD Money to Fund Starlink

Union says fiber is more reliable and more of a job creator.

Maggie Macfarlane

Maggie Macfarlane

1 min read
Screenshot of Ohio State Rep. Lauren McNally, with CWA Union Representatives

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2025 - Communications Workers of America in Ohio are speaking out against using federal dollars to subsidize satellite Internet providers like Elon Musk’s Starlink.

"Satellite Internet service is a terrible use of public funds,” said the CWA in their signed petitions to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) last Wednesday. 

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is planning to make changes to the $42.45 Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, with some betting he will require states to spend less on fiber and more on satellite broadband to close the digital divide.

Ohio CWA BEAD Starlink Elon Musk Mike DeWine Howard Lutnick CWA Union Lauren McNally

