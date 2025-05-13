Ohio CWA: Don’t Use BEAD Money to Fund Starlink

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2025 - Communications Workers of America in Ohio are speaking out against using federal dollars to subsidize satellite Internet providers like Elon Musk’s Starlink.

"Satellite Internet service is a terrible use of public funds,” said the CWA in their signed petitions to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) last Wednesday.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is planning to make changes to the $42.45 Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, with some betting he will require states to spend less on fiber and more on satellite broadband to close the digital divide.