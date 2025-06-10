Ohio Reimburses Charter Communications $3 Million In Infrastructure Costs

June 10, 2025 – Charter Communications , the second-largest internet service provider in the country, had 22 applications totaling over $3 million granted by BroadbandOhio on Friday for broadband infrastructure reimbursements.

BroadbandOhio is an office within the Department of Development which funds private ISPs’ updates and repairs to broadband infrastructure through the Broadband Pole Replacement and Undergrounding Program .

“Eligible projects may receive the lesser of 75% of eligible expenses or $7,500 per replaced or modified pole, or for a comparable undergrounding installation [such as the costs to dig a trench or install conduits],” according to the program’s website. Gov. Mike DeWine, R, announced that Charter would receive funds from this program in a press release Friday .

The reimbursement program aims to expand broadband access and affordability across the state. Currently, six internet providers are set to receive reimbursements, including Charter, whose grants will improve broadband access in 13 of the 23 counties that will be affected by this round of funding.

“With the job opportunities we have coming into Ohio right now, we need to make sure that we have digital connectivity in all parts of the state,” said Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel. High-speed internet access has been shown to drive economic growth and support jobs .

“Reliable internet starts with reliable infrastructure,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development.

ISP Ohio Gig submitted six of the 67 funding applications during this, the program’s third round of funding. Their reimbursements total over $18 million of the nearly $26.7 million and covered infrastructure costs in six counties. The other five ISPs receiving funding requested between $3 million and $100,000. These reimbursements cover 1,333 poles and 3,622 undergroundings.

The Broadband Pole Replacement and Undergrounding Program has allocated $50 million to reimburse ISPs between the years of 2023-2029 or until the funds are exhausted.