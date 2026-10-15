On Visit to Alaska, Carr Promises to Connect Entire State with $162M in New Mobile Broadband Support
‘We are committed to ... finish the job of getting every single person in Alaska connected to high-speed Internet,' Carr said
‘We are committed to ... finish the job of getting every single person in Alaska connected to high-speed Internet,' Carr said
If Republicans suffer heavy losses, it could push the party toward tougher AI legislation, panelists said
This webinar will examine what an effective, sustainable anti-trafficking ecosystem requires.
Industry groups also supported continued funding amid concerns from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr
NTIA needs new FCC coverage data before determining how many locations could qualify for another funding round