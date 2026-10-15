On Visit to Alaska, Carr Promises to Connect Entire State with $162M in New Mobile Broadband Support

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USF: Alaska is close to seeing a large influx of universal service cash. The FCC is preparing to vote on a plan from Chairman Brendan Carr that would make $162 million available to expand mobile broadband in hard‑to‑serve parts of Alaska. Carr made the announcement Tuesday on a visit to Alaska, joining President Trump at a campaign rally for Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) in Wasilla. “We have brought hundreds of millions of dollars to the state [and] thousands of people are newly connected. We have high-speed Internet going across the state, but the job’s not done. We are committed to working with Sen. Sullivan until we can finish the job of getting every single person in Alaska connected to high-speed Internet,” Carr said at the Wasilla rally, speaking in his personal capacity. (More after paywall)