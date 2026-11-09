Broadband Mapping and Data

Ookla Reports Improved Cable Speeds in North America

Upload speeds have increased by 11 times for cable companies like Spectrum in high-split cities

Corryn D'Attaray

Corryn D'Attaray

2 min read
Ookla Reports Improved Cable Speeds in North America
Photo of cable wire tower, from Pixnio

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2026 – Some customers are starting to see the benefits of cable's investment in new technology designed to increase broadband upload speeds. 

According to Ookla’s Nov. 9 report, cable broadband ISPs have begun seeing sharp gains in upload speeds due to cable splits. Customers, however, have still yet to fully benefit. 

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