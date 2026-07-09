Orbital Seeks FCC Approval for 100,000 Satellite Data Center Constellation

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 – Orbital , a five-month-old startup based in Los Angeles, has asked the Federal Communications Commission for permission to deploy up to 100,000 data center satellites.

The application submitted June 24 outlines plans for a constellation that would deliver approximately 10 gigawatts of compute, roughly enough to meet the average electricity demand of about 8 to 10 million U.S. homes, without drawing on terrestrial electricity, land, or water.