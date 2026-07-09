Orbital Seeks FCC Approval for 100,000 Satellite Data Center Constellation
The five-month-old startup has raised $5 million in pre-seed funding to develop its space-based AI computing platform.
The five-month-old startup has raised $5 million in pre-seed funding to develop its space-based AI computing platform.
A CPUC commissioner filed an alternative decision that would still approve the deal, but impose fewer conditions
The July 15 summit will address the problems and potential solutions to copper theft and infrastructure vandalism
The company found U.S. internet speeds can cause delays in AI performance.