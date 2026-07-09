Satellite

Orbital Seeks FCC Approval for 100,000 Satellite Data Center Constellation

The five-month-old startup has raised $5 million in pre-seed funding to develop its space-based AI computing platform.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

3 min read
Orbital Seeks FCC Approval for 100,000 Satellite Data Center Constellation
Rendering of Orbital's data center satellite, from Orbital.

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 – Orbital, a five-month-old startup based in Los Angeles, has asked the Federal Communications Commission for permission to deploy up to 100,000 data center satellites. 

The application submitted June 24 outlines plans for a constellation that would deliver approximately 10 gigawatts of compute, roughly enough to meet the average electricity demand of about 8 to 10 million U.S. homes, without drawing on terrestrial electricity, land, or water.

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