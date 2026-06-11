Platner Doesn’t Commit to Data Center Moratorium, Calls AI ‘Utterly Terrifying’
Democratic nominee has proposed rate freezes and taxes on oil companies.
Democratic nominee has proposed rate freezes and taxes on oil companies.
Nexstar's hopeful states will be removed from the antitrust case, leaving just DIRECTV: 'DIRECTV’s sole desire here is just to get access to our programming on the cheapest terms possible' Biard says
The Virginia provider was contracted through 2022 and 2023 broadband grants under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Cable ISP calls milestone a sign of momentum.
On Wednesday, CEO Dario Amodei published an essay with proposals for government support for those financially affected by AI.