Data Center

Platner Doesn’t Commit to Data Center Moratorium, Calls AI ‘Utterly Terrifying’

Democratic nominee has proposed rate freezes and taxes on oil companies.

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Lincoln Patience

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Platner Doesn’t Commit to Data Center Moratorium, Calls AI ‘Utterly Terrifying’
Photo of Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner speaking to supporters after clinching the Maine nomination (Robert F. Bukaty/AP).

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 — Maine’s Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner supports slowing data center development but has not committed himself to a concrete policy position.

In a May 9 interview with Heatmap, Platner said he is worried about AI’s social impact and is working on a policy plan to slow down development.

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Data Center AI Graham Platner Bernie Sanders Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Sheldon Whitehouse Ro Khanna Janet Mills Heatmap

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