Protesters Break into Microsoft Data Center Site in Amsterdam as European Backlash Begins

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 6, 2026 (AP) — Protesters broke into a construction site for a new Microsoft data center in Amsterdam on Friday, with some climbing a crane and setting off flares while others clashed with police.

Nathan Timmer of the protest group Geef Tegengas, a phrase that translates as Push Back, told local broadcaster AT5 that protesters were occupying the site in an effort to stop construction.