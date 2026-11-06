Data Center

Protesters Break into Microsoft Data Center Site in Amsterdam as European Backlash Begins

Dozens of civil society and grassroots groups have said they will join the 'Stop Dirty Data Centres' events on Nov. 6-7

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
Protesters Break into Microsoft Data Center Site in Amsterdam as European Backlash Begins
In this image made from video, protesters wearing scarves over their faces climb over a temporary construction fence at the site where a new Microsoft data center is being built, in Amsterdam, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, by AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 6, 2026 (AP) — Protesters broke into a construction site for a new Microsoft data center in Amsterdam on Friday, with some climbing a crane and setting off flares while others clashed with police.

Nathan Timmer of the protest group Geef Tegengas, a phrase that translates as Push Back, told local broadcaster AT5 that protesters were occupying the site in an effort to stop construction.

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Data Center Netherlands International Push Back Nathan Timmer Geef Tegengas AP Microsoft Europe

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