Reps. Greg Landsman and Nanette Barragán Join Keynote Lineup with Sen. Ed Markey, Buddy Carter

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2026 – Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, who has introduced legislation requiring data centers to pay the full cost of the grid upgrades and power generation they demand, will participate in a keynote fireside chat at “Broadband and AI in the Next Congress” on Dec. 1 at the National Press Club.

Landsman, a leading member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and who sits on its communications and technology subcommittee, will appear in a morning fireside chat with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark.

Landsman also co-authored the bipartisan Broadband and Telecommunications RAIL Act, which would streamline permitting for broadband deployment in railroad rights-of-way.

Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-California, will also deliver a noon-time keynote address. She also serves on the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology.

They join previously announced keynote speakers Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, and Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Georgia.

The conference is sponsored by Gold Sponsors Comcast and Broadband Nation Expo, and Silver Sponsor INCOMPAS.

Broadband and AI in the Next Congress Registration Only $245!

Landsman's work on data centers and permitting

Landsman has represented Ohio's First Congressional District, home to Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio, since 2023. He is also ranking member of the Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access.

He has introduced legislation requiring data centers to cover the full cost of their energy and infrastructure needs, and with Rep. Don Beyer, D-Virginia, the Protecting Families from AI Data Center Energy Costs Act.

In September 2026, he joined Reps. Tom Barrett, R-Michigan, and Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, in introducing the bipartisan No Secrets for Data Centers Act. The bill would void nondisclosure agreements that keep data center projects from public view.

Also on broadband, in addition to the RAIL Act, Landsman led a letter with Rep. Troy Carter, D-Louisiana, urging Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to release Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funds to states ready to build.

Barragán has represented California's 44th Congressional District, which includes Long Beach, San Pedro and the Port of Los Angeles, since 2017. In June 2026, she joined Beyer in introducing the Artificial Intelligence Environmental Impacts Act.

The bill would direct the Environmental Protection Agency to study the environmental effects of AI data centers and their energy infrastructure. It would also direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to convene a consortium on those impacts.

Barragán chaired the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in the 118th Congress and co-chairs the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee. She was an original cosponsor of the EXPLORE Act, which became law in January 2025 and included guidelines for broadband and cellular service on public lands.

Landsman staffers join permitting and power panels

Brad Tauber, legislative assistant to Landsman, will join Panel 2 on permitting reform. His portfolio covers national security, foreign affairs and the Communications and Technology Subcommittee.

Tashia Roberson-Wing, senior legislative assistant to Landsman, will join Panel 3, on the energy issues surrounding data centers. She covers permitting reform and data centers for the congressman.

The conference program

The conference begins at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the Grand Ballroom of the National Press Club. Markey authored the Telecommunications Act of 1996 in the House and released an AI Accountability Agenda in July 2026. Carter is the lead sponsor of the American Broadband Deployment Act, H.R. 2289.

Panel 1: What Do We Have to Fear? AI and Catastrophic Risk. Moderated by Cat Zakrzewski, White House reporter at The Washington Post. Panelists: Miranda Bogen, Center for Democracy and Technology; Elizabeth Chernow, Comcast; and Rachel Appleton, Reflection AI.

Panel 2: Permitting Reform and the AI Race. Moderated by Christopher Cole, senior telecom reporter at Law360. Panelists: Chip Pickering, INCOMPAS; and Brad Tauber, Office of Rep. Greg Landsman.

Panel 3: The Data Center Power Crisis and Ratepayer Protection. Moderated by Lauren Feiner, senior policy reporter at The Verge. Panelists: Tony Clark, National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners; Cy McGeady, Equinix; Josh Levi, Data Center Coalition; and Tashia Roberson-Wing, Office of Rep. Greg Landsman.

Panel 4: Federal Preemption vs. State AI Patchworks. Moderated by Rebecca Kern, senior correspondent at The Capitol Forum. Panelists: Matt Schruers, Computer & Communications Industry Association; Alan Butler, Electronic Privacy Information Center; Connecticut State Sen. James Maroney; and Utah State Rep. Doug Fiefia.

Additional speakers will be announced. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Sales and Marketing Director Quinn Nghiem at quinn@breakfast.media .

The 'must-attend' event on the 'must-attend' topic!

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, Broadband Breakfast brings together lawmakers, regulators, industry leaders, and technology innovators at the National Press Club to examine the infrastructure behind intelligence, and the policies that will shape America's competitiveness in the AI era.

Broadband and AI in the Next Congress Registration Only $245!

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Broadband Nation Expo returns November 18-20, 2026, in New Orleans at the Hilton Riverside New Orleans Bringing together service providers, government leaders, investors, infrastructure providers, and technology innovators, Broadband Nation Expo explores the future of broadband, connectivity, and digital infrastructure.Co-located with the Data Center Excellence Summit, the event connects the worlds of connectivity and compute, focusing on Scaling the Infrastructure Behind the AI Economy and the challenges of powering next-generation digital services.

INCOMPAS, the internet and competitive networks association, is the leading trade association advocating for competition policy, innovation, and economic development. INCOMPAS represents internet, competitive communications, infrastructure, energy, and technology companies both large and small. Our members are catalysts for creating economic growth and improving the quality of life of all Americans through technological innovation, new services, and greater choice for consumers and businesses. Visit incompas.org for more information.

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Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Sales & Marketing Director Quinn Nghiem at quinn@breakfast.media.