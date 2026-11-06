Earnings

Spectrum Down 233K Broadband Subscribers, Announces ‘New Operating Model’ to Address Losses

Optimum also reported results amidst high-stakes negotiations to avoid bankruptcy

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

5 min read
Spectrum Down 233K Broadband Subscribers, Announces ‘New Operating Model’ to Address Losses
Photo of Charter CEO Chris Winfrey from the company

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2026 – Spectrum lost 233,000 broadband subscribers in the third quarter, worse than the same time last year.

Those are losses across both the company's legacy Charter footprint and newly acquired Cox footprint. Charter closed its acquisition of Cox in August, and is selling service throughout the combined footprint under Charter’s Spectrum brand.

CTA Image

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec 1!

Don't Miss Out!
Post tagged in
Earnings Charter Cox Communications Chris Winfrey kevin howard Optimum Craig Moffett Vikash Harlalka

Read more

Popular Tags

SpaceX Calls FCC High Cost Broadband Subsidies ‘Corporate Welfare’ FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact NTIA Not Swayed by California Public Utility Letter on BEAD Conditions BEAD NTIA to Release 7 GHz Study at Dec. 10 Event in Washington NTIA AT&T, AST Complete First Handoff Between Terrestrial and Satellite Networks AT&T After Playing the Villain in the Midterms, Data Center Operators Regroup and Plan to Smile More Donald Trump