Ripple Fiber to Merge with HyperFiber

WASHINGTON, May 19 2025 – Ripple Fiber, a fiber-optic provider based in Charlotte, N.C., has announced a merger with HyperFiber, a fiber-optic provider based in Chesterfield, Missouri that provides high speed internet to residential areas.

Hyperfiber CEO Dan Kennedy will serve as Executive Chairman of Ripple Fiber, which will absorb all HyperFiber assets under the Ripple Fiber brand name.

Ripple Fiber currently operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, and Massachusetts. The merger with HyperFiber, which operates in Arkansas, Florida, and Colorado, will allow Ripple Fiber to expand into these states. The rapidly growing fiber-optic provider expects to have a “national presence across 10 states, coast-to-coast by the end of 2025.”

In its May 8 announcement, Ripple Fiber emphasized its connections with HyperFiber, calling it a “sister company” that has “already effectively been operating as a unified organization since 2024.”