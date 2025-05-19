Ripple Fiber to Merge with HyperFiber
Fiber optic provider continues its rapid expansion.
Cameron Marx
WASHINGTON, May 19 2025 – Ripple Fiber, a fiber-optic provider based in Charlotte, N.C., has announced a merger with HyperFiber, a fiber-optic provider based in Chesterfield, Missouri that provides high speed internet to residential areas.
Hyperfiber CEO Dan Kennedy will serve as Executive Chairman of Ripple Fiber, which will absorb all HyperFiber assets under the Ripple Fiber brand name.
Ripple Fiber currently operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, and Massachusetts. The merger with HyperFiber, which operates in Arkansas, Florida, and Colorado, will allow Ripple Fiber to expand into these states. The rapidly growing fiber-optic provider expects to have a “national presence across 10 states, coast-to-coast by the end of 2025.”
In its May 8 announcement, Ripple Fiber emphasized its connections with HyperFiber, calling it a “sister company” that has “already effectively been operating as a unified organization since 2024.”
Current HyperFiber customers will continue to interact with the HyperFiber brand name, as Ripple Fiber plans to follow a “phased approach” to integration. Both organizations are new entrants to the fiber-optic market—HyperFiber was founded in St. Louis, Mo., 2023, while Ripple Fiber was founded in Charlotte.