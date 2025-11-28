Robert Morau: Broader Workforce Could Unlock Faster Broadband in Brownfield MDUs

As more states receive final approvals under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, one challenge is clear. There are not enough trained fiber technicians to complete projects on time, particularly in older, brownfield multi-dwelling units (MDUs), such as apartment complexes.

These buildings can prove to be a challenge for wiring, and the in-building work is often the slowest and most labor-intensive part of deployment. If state broadband teams, operators, and contractors are to remain on schedule, as well as within budget, they need to be creative and consider the alternatives available to them.

A different approach to broadband extension based on a broader workforce could unlock faster connectivity in brownfield MDUs. By reusing the existing in-building infrastructure, fiber or Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) access extension based on MoCA Access technology and engaging the cable technicians already trained to work with coaxial networks, deployment times can be shortened, disruption reduced, and workforce resources stretched further.

In an environment where skilled labor shortages threaten BEAD progress, this broader approach offers a practical way forward. And perhaps most importantly, the alternative provides those residing in brownfield MDUs with high performance, cost-effective, multigigabit broadband.

Workforce shortages threaten BEAD delivery

The U.S. Government Accountability Office projects that broadband expansion will require up to 34,000 additional skilled workers if construction is concentrated over the next five years.

The Fiber Broadband Association and the Power & Communication Contractors Association estimate that the United States needs about 58,000 additional construction and technician workers to meet current commitments , plus more than 100,000 replacements for retirements and attrition. Alongside this, the Pew Charitable Trusts reports that 41 states and the District of Columbia identify workforce shortages as a top risk to BEAD implementation.

These figures highlight a critical issue. Even with federal funding, there are not enough fiber splicers and crews to complete the work at the necessary pace. Exploring other options for the last mile and using the infrastructure already in place inside brownfield buildings will be essential to help operators stay on track and help complement their overall rollout plans.

The real slowdown occurs inside brownfield buildings

The most challenging part of upgrading brownfield MDUs is not bringing fiber or FWA to the building. The real slowdown begins once work moves inside the walls. Running new fiber or CAT6 to every apartment requires specialized technicians, coordinated tenant access, and careful construction that often involves drilling, wall repair, and restoration.

Industry cost studies rarely isolate this in-building phase, yet they consistently show that labor drives most deployment costs. This supports the experience of operators that find that interior apartment wiring is often the most time-consuming and disruptive stage of a brownfield upgrade.

Case studies in Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Finland consistently highlight that this internal work becomes the primary bottleneck. It requires crews with advanced cabling skills, must be scheduled around resident availability, and introduces construction disruption that is difficult to manage at scale.

These challenges explain why operators that avoid in-unit rewiring achieve substantially faster activation timelines and require fewer specialized workers

Using existing coax for faster brownfield deployments

Most brownfield MDUs already contain a coaxial cable network installed for cable television or legacy broadband. Instead of replacing, or abandoning this network entirely, operators can use the MoCA Access extension technology to deliver symmetrical gigabit service over the existing coax.

In fiber-fed buildings, this eliminates the need to pull new fiber strands to every apartment. In FWA-fed buildings, it replaces the need to install new CAT6 cabling. In both cases, it reuses the coax already in place and connects each unit with minimal disruption.

A deployment in Cleveland illustrates this potential. DigitalC upgraded 47 existing buildings with 502 apartments in only 45 working days by using the existing coax network. The team avoided the need to undertake new construction inside the apartments, achieved fiber-like performance, and significantly reduced installation time, at a considerably decreased cost.

Expanding the available workforce

Reusing coax also opens access to a much larger pool of skilled workers. Installing and testing coaxial networks is a core skill for thousands of cable technicians across the United States. These professionals can contribute immediately without extensive retraining.

It would be wise for operators to consider using workers that have experience in both the fiber and cable industries. A workforce that understands how to use the existing broadband infrastructure inside brownfield buildings, helps remove the dependence on the limited number of available fiber specialists and ensures broadband projects scale quickly.

Policy guidance for state broadband offices

State broadband offices can take several steps to support faster brownfield deployment and better use of available labor:

Recognize fiber and FWA extension using MoCA Access over existing coax as a suitable last-mile method when performance requirements are met.

Evaluate project proposals based on time to service, cost per unit, and workforce efficiency, not only fiber penetration.

Expand training and certification programs to include coax installation and in-building broadband deployment skills.

Require contractors to survey in-building wiring early to identify reuse opportunities before planning new cabling.

These actions can help states deploy broadband faster, stretch limited workforce resources, and comprehensively meet BEAD milestones

Looking ahead

Meeting BEAD’s ambitious goals requires both funding and flexibility. The states and operators that recognize the potential of a broader workforce, including cable technicians, as well as fiber and FWA specialists, will deliver broadband to brownfield MDUs faster, more efficiently, and with fewer bottlenecks.

The key to accelerating broadband expansion may not depend on new materials or additional funding. It depends on how we use the workforce and infrastructure already available inside the walls of existing buildings.

Robert Morau is marketing and communications director at InCoax Networks. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.