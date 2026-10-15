Cybersecurity

Router Maker TP-Link Proposing $1 Billion Investment in U.S. Manufacturing

The company said lawsuits over its China ties were attempts to block its request for a waiver from the Trump administration’s foreign router ban

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
Router Maker TP-Link Proposing $1 Billion Investment in U.S. Manufacturing
Photo of Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers outside the Supreme Court in 2023 by Patrick Semansky/AP
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Cybersecurity TP-Link steve kovsky Dell'Oro Group Jeff Heynen mike hilgers FCC Defense Department DHS China

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