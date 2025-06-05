Sign in Subscribe
Digital Inclusion

Sen. Murray Blasts Lutnick on Cuts to Digital Equity Program

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says courts will decide the issue

Patricia Blume

2 min read
Photo of Sen. Patty Murray from her office

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2025 – Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, rebuked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during a hearing Wednesday for  the decision to defund  the Digital Equity Act.

The Democratic senator, who helped  draft the Digital Equity Act, berated Lutnick for the Trump Administration halting billions of dollars directed toward the Digital Equity Act on account of it being unconstitutional. Murray denied the Act’s unconstitutionality, stating the $2.5 billion Act, which passed with solid bipartisan support, has helped close the digital divide by allowing Americans access to the internet and technology. 

Murray directly questioned Lutnick whether the Supreme Court had declared the law unconstitutional, in which Lutnick responded, “It will go through the courts and the courts will decide.”

Murray then shot back, “No one has declared this unconstitutional—no one. Your job, Mr. Secretary, is to carry out the law that Congress has passed. You don't get to keep laptops from our kids because the president doesn't care about kids in rural communities.” 

Murray concluded, urging Lutnick to get the money for the Act through, stating, “It is a law and it is not unconstitutional.”

After a short pause, Lutnick responded, “I hear you.”

