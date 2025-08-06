Senate Approves FY2026 USDA Budget

WASHINGTON, August 6, 2025 – The Senate passed a $27.1 billion agriculture appropriations bill Friday in an 87-9 vote, proposing $96 million for rural broadband grants and loans in fiscal year 2026.

The Senate bill, passed before the chamber adjourned for its August recess, earmarks $40 million for telemedicine and distance learning services; $35 million for U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect program; and $20 million for the Community Connect Grant Program in FY26.

Introduced by Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., on July 10, the bill, titled the Fiscal Year 2026 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act , establishes the USDA’s discretionary budget for the coming year, and funds the FDA and related rural development programs.

The bill’s $35 million allocation for ReConnect, which provides grants and loans to expand broadband service in rural areas, represents a major cut from the $90 million proposed by the House in June .

Still, it’s more than the Trump administration proposed. The White House sought to eliminate ReConnect funding entirely in FY26, calling the program redundant . The ReConnect program received $52 million in fiscal year 2025.

The Senate Appropriations Committee had previously advanced the discretionary spending bill by a 27-0 vote on July 14 .

The House Appropriations Committee introduced its version in June, but it has not yet received a floor vote, leaving final broadband funding levels unresolved until both chambers advance matching legislation after the August recess.