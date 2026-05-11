Senate Bill Would Explore Satellite Broadband Expansion Across Appalachia

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 – Legislation introduced Thursday would require a federal commission to study the potential role of satellite broadband in expanding internet access across rural Appalachia.

The Expanding Appalachia’s Broadband Access Act, introduced by Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, and Angela Alsobrooks, D-Md., would require the Appalachian Regional Commission to study how satellite broadband could be incorporated into future broadband projects across the region.

The proposal builds on momentum already developing in the House, which passed companion legislation by unanimous voice vote in March.

Under the proposal , the commission would evaluate the effectiveness of satellite broadband for business use, examine economic development outcomes in areas already using satellite connectivity and assess the overall cost-effectiveness of the technology.

The Appalachian Regional Commission generally prioritizes fiber-optic infrastructure in its broadband grants to ensure long-term, high-capacity, and reliable connectivity in the region. While fiber is prioritized for its durability, investments also support other technologies that provide similar high-speed, "fiber-like" experiences in challenging, mountainous terrain.

The legislation arrives as satellite broadband gains increasing attention. A recent white paper from Ookla found that Starlink speeds are increasingly meeting the FCC’s minimum broadband benchmark of 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload speeds.

If the study determines satellite broadband would effectively expand rural connectivity, the legislation would allow rural businesses and communities to seek broadband funding through the Appalachian Regional Commission.

“It is hard to believe that in 2026, far too many Ohioans still lack access to reliable internet,” Husted said in a statement . “Working alongside our state and local partners, as well as the private sector, will help get the job done.”

Alsobrooks said reliable internet access remains critical for healthcare, education and economic participation in rural communities.

“Access to broadband internet is critical for accessing health care, paying your bills, and staying connected to friends, family, and the world,” she said