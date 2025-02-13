Senators Revive Bill to Prevent BEAD Supply Chain Bottlenecks

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2025 – A bipartisan group of senators reintroduced legislation Tuesday that would increase oversight of broadband supply chains to prevent disruptions that could slow federal broadband deployment efforts.

The Network Equipment Transparency (NET) Act would require the Federal Communications Commission to assess supply chain disruptions in a biennial communications marketplace report to Congress. The agency would specifically evaluate how shortages of network equipment, fiber-optic cables, and semiconductors impact broadband deployment.

The bill was led by Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., who suggested it was intended to prevent bottlenecks in the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, set to begin dolling out funding this year for broadband expansion efforts across the country.

“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will connect every Coloradan to reliable high-speed internet,” Hickenlooper said in a statement . “Supply chain disruptions delay the rollout of these projects. We have no time to waste.”

Hickenlooper was joined by Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; Gary Peters, D-Mich.; and Jerry Moran, R-Kan., who co-sponsored the legislation.

“In order to effectively connect our communities, it’s critical that our federal agencies work to address any potential problems that would slow or hinder this process of deployment,” Capito said. “The NET Act will provide us with another tool to monitor the supply chain so these crucial projects can be executed in a timely manner.”

The issue of broadband supply chain shortages became particularly acute during the COVID-19 pandemic, when telecom providers and broadband construction companies faced over 12-month delays to procure chipsets, fiber-optic cables, and other essential materials.

At the height of the crisis, fiber-optic cable lead times stretched to 52 to 60 weeks , according to the Fiber Broadband Association. While those delays have since improved to 4 to 10 weeks, the industry warns that demand surges could lead to renewed shortages as federal broadband expansion ramps up.

In a previous FCC request for comments, industry stakeholders reported that supply chain delays often resulted in postponed network installations and increased costs for broadband deployment.

“Resilient, efficient supply chains are essential to keeping prices low and ensuring Americans can get the products they need, and that includes broadband internet,” said Peters. “This bipartisan bill would fortify the investments we made in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”