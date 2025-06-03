Senators Urge Streaming Providers To Carry C-SPAN

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2025 – On the 39th anniversary of C-SPAN2’s first Senate broadcast, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) introduced a resolution urging television providers to carry C-SPAN, arguing it serves as a public servant of democracy.

The bipartisan appeal came in response to major television providers, including YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, refusing to offer C-SPAN. YouTube TV, owned by Google, argued it can’t carry C-SPAN due to insufficient consumer support, even despite C-SPAN’s small carriage fee of 7.25 cents per subscriber per month. In comparison, Fox News receives $2.50 per subscriber and CNN $1.30.

The resolution stated , “Whereas all television providers, including streaming services, should make delivery of C-SPAN a priority so Americans can watch Congress in action, in real-time.”

C-SPAN, the Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network, is a nonprofit organization almost entirely funded by license fees from cable and satellite TV providers. Recently, as more Americans depart from cable providers, C-SPAN faces a financial crisis, dropping nearly 50 percent – reaching 100 million households in 2013 to 51 million today.

Supporters argue that C-SPAN must be preserved as its unabridged coverage safeguards American democracy.

Grassley said, “This public service strengthens our system of self-government by boosting civic engagement, and ought to be available on all television and streaming platforms.”