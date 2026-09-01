September 15, 2026: Building a Better Connected City

Join SmartWAVE Technologies and Juganu for an engaging conversation about how smart street lighting can become the foundation for a more connected, intelligent, and resilient city.

Tuesday, September 15 | 2:00 PM ET

Join SmartWAVE Technologies and Juganu for an engaging conversation about how smart street lighting can become the foundation for a more connected, intelligent, and resilient city. We’ll explore how municipalities can transform existing streetlight infrastructure into a multi-functional smart city platform, combining intelligent lighting with wireless connectivity, public safety, IoT, environmental monitoring, and other connected applications. Together, SmartWAVE and Juganu will discuss how cities can leverage this infrastructure to expand connectivity, improve public safety, enhance community services, and create a scalable foundation for future smart city initiatives.

About SmartWAVE

SmartWAVE Technologies is a leading “wireless” centric solutions provider specializing in the planning, design, integration and management of wireless infrastructures, along with the unique applications that these networks support. We cater to the Smart City, Education, Healthcare, Real Estate and Enterprise markets, providing a competitive advantage to our clients through wireless. As a privately held organization, we pride ourselves on the ability to adjust more quickly and efficiently to market changes and the needs of our customers.