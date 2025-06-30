Shentel Announces Glo Fiber Expansion with Acquisition of WideOpen Blacksburg

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2025 — With a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and operations of WideOpen Blacksburg, a local internet service provider, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) has announced plans to expand its Glo Fiber Service into Blackburg, Virginia.

Shentel’s Glo Fiber delivers 100% fiber broadband services to nearly 363,000 homes and businesses, providing customers with high-speed, symmetrical, and reliable internet.

Shentel’s 17,200-mile regional fiber network allows Glo Fiber to offer phone service, video service, and “whole home Wi-Fi for a seamless connection anywhere in your home or business.” It also features simple pricing with no long-term contracts and a range of plans to choose from.

On June 20, 2025, Shentel stated that its acquisition of WideOpen Blacksburg is expected to be complete by early to mid-July. According to Ed McKay, Shentel’s Chief Operating Officer, the existing fiber network built by WideOpen Blacksburg is a great match for Glo Fiber and will help expand its presence in the area.

Similar optimism was expressed by Andrew Cohill, President of WideOpen Blacksburg, who said, “I am confident that Glo Fiber is going to provide outstanding customer service and great fiber-delivered Internet to our customers.”

Glo Fiber already serves a myriad of communities in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, combining “state of the art technology” with “superior local customer service across its markets.”