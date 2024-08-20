Social Media Influencers to Take the Stage at Chicago Convention

CHICAGO, August 20, 2024 – For the first time, the Democratic National Convention has extended credentials to more than 200 social media influencers , granting them access to electoral events and key figures typically reserved for traditional press outlets.

These influencers will even share the convention stage with Democratic nominees, members of Congress, and former presidents throughout the week, as convention officials have announced that each night will feature a speech by at least one influencer.

The influencers to speak at the DNC are Deja Foxx, Nabela Noor, Carlos Eduardo Espina, Olivia Julianna and John Russell, a diverse group of millennial and Gen Z influencers with a collective following of more than 24 million on social media, reports the New York Times .

The DNC has also introduced a special “creator platform” within the United Center here, offering these influencers a VIP box directly above the arena floor.

The creator platform will function similarly to the network platforms utilized by the major television networks, carving out designated space for creators to capture 360 degree content of the convention hall, conduct interviews with delegates and other voices on the convention floor, and share the convention experience with their audiences.

“Bringing creators to our convention will multiply our reach,” said Cayana Mackey-Nance, director of digital strategy for the DNC, in an announcement .

A Pew Research Center study revealed that nearly half of Americans get some of their news from social media, with a third of adults under 30 relying on TikTok for updates.

“As the media landscape continues evolving, we’re building a convention that meets Americans where they are by giving content creators a front row seat to history,” added Alex Hornbrook, DNC committee executive director.