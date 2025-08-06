SpaceX to Launch Project Kuiper Satellites on Aug. 7

WASHINGTON, August 6, 2025 – They say keep your friends close but your enemies closer – and Elon Musk’s SpaceX seems to be taking note.

Tomorrow, the SpaceX rocket company will launch 24 additional Project Kuiper satellites into orbit, bringing the total number deployed to 102.

The mission, named KF-02, is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with a 27-minute launch window opening at 10:01 a.m. EDT.

In April 2025, Amazon's Project Kuiper sent its first 27 satellites into space , marking the first of more than 80 planned missions to deploy Amazon’s satellite constellation.

This marks the second time Project Kuiper has worked with SpaceX, despite the two companies being direct competitors in the satellite network market. SpaceX is providing launch services under a contract signed with Amazon in December 2023.

“SpaceX will deploy the satellites at an altitude of 289 miles above Earth, at which point the Project Kuiper team will take over command of the mission,” Amazon said.

“After we’ve made contact with the satellites and completed activation and health checks, we will gradually raise the satellites to their assigned altitude of 392 miles," the company said.