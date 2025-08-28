Starlink Hits 7 Million Users Worldwide

WASHINGTON, August 28, 2025 – Elon Musk’s global influence continues to expand as his satellite internet service Starlink now connects more than 7 million people to the internet.

According to an announcement on X , the platform Musk also owns, Wednesday evening, “Starlink is connecting more than 7 million people with reliable high-speed internet across ~150 countries, territories and many other markets.”

Since launching its first satellites in 2019, Starlink has grown rapidly. According to its website , between July 2024 and July 2025 alone Starlink began offering service in 42 new countries and territories and added more than 2.7 million new customers. At the end of 2024, Starlink had 4.6 million global subscribers.

SpaceX has launched 74 Starlink missions in 2025, adding approximately 1,800 satellites to the constellation, and invested heavily in ground infrastructure, network backbone, and internal technologies and systems to support Starlink’s increasing user base.

More than 2 million of Starlink’s global subscribers are located within the U.S. and service is available in all 50 states. Domestically, Starlink has specifically targeted rural and underserved areas for its high-speed, low-latency internet.

As Starlink has continued to expand, it has come to play an increasing role in global connectivity debates, drawing both praise for its reach in remote areas and criticism from competitors and regulators who question its long-term affordability and performance.