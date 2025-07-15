Sign in Subscribe
Satellite

‘Starlink has changed our lives out on the land.’

Starlink on the Rise in Canada
Photo of dog sledder Syola Ikkidluak holding a Starlink disk in rural Canada

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2025 – Isolated rural communities are Starlink’s target customer – a good indication as to why the satellite-delivered Internet company is booming in Canada.

Starlink announced Monday on its X account that it now has more than 500,000 subscribers in Canada. The post included a video featuring Syola Ikkidluak, a dog sledder in rural Canada, who said the service has made a significant difference in her day-to-day life. 

“Where we are from we are so isolated,” Ikkidluak said. “Starlink has helped us connect to our family back home when we are out hunting for days at a time. I have seen and heard of people being stuck on land and they brought Starlink and that was the only way they could communicate when they needed help. It is very easy to use. You just bring it out and hook it up and it works.”

Since launching its first satellites in May 2019, Starlink has grown to 6 million global subscribers worldwide, spanning 140 countries. 

The company’s slogan, “connect the unconnected,” has resonated in Canada where 39.1 percent of the country's land mass is rural terrain. Canada is now one of Starlink’s largest markets outside of the U.S., making up approximately 8.3 percent of its user base.

