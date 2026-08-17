States Take Meta to Trial in California in The Biggest Fight Yet Over Social Media Harms to Children
The trial set to begin Tuesday in federal court in Oakland, California.
The trial set to begin Tuesday in federal court in Oakland, California.
The wireless carriers are each seeking refunds on a combined $200 million in penalties
The agency’s 2026 regulatory agenda points to upcoming action on permitting, spectrum and legacy telecom rules.
The course includes 35 lessons on America’s communications and information technology networks, broken into six modules.
In fiscal year 2024, the program spent 62 percent of funding on broadband subscriptions and 35 percent on networking gear