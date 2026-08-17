Social Media

States Take Meta to Trial in California in The Biggest Fight Yet Over Social Media Harms to Children

The trial set to begin Tuesday in federal court in Oakland, California.

Associated Press

Associated Press

5 min read
States Take Meta to Trial in California in The Biggest Fight Yet Over Social Media Harms to Children
Photo of Colorado's Chief Trial Counsel Jason Slouthouber on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, by Jeff Chiu/AP

August 17, 2026 (AP) – Of the thousands of lawsuits Meta faces over child safety on its platforms, none may be more consequential than one going to trial this week in California.

States are seeking extensive financial damages that could, in theory, total as much as $1.4 trillion, plus changes to how the company operates Facebook and Instagram.

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Learn about "Broadband and AI in the Next Congress" at the National Press Club on December 1, 2026

Broadband & AI in the Next Congress
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