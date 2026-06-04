Digital Inclusion

Trade Groups Push FCC to Keep Lifeline Verification With USAC

NTCA, NRECA say new identity-check and Social Security number collection duties should not be shifted to individual carriers.

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

4 min read
Trade Groups Push FCC to Keep Lifeline Verification With USAC
Photo of Diana Eisner, vice president of regulatory and legal affairs, for USTelecom, from LinkedIn.

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 – An effort at the Federal Communications Commission to adopt changes to a communications services subsidy program has become something of a struggle. 

The Rural Broadband Association (NTCA) and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) urged the FCC in a June 2 filing to keep Lifeline verification duties centralized with USAC and the National Verifier, rather than shifting new identity-check or Social Security number collection responsibilities onto individual carriers. 

CTA Image

See Breakfast Club Membership Options!

See Breakfast Club Membership Options
Post tagged in
Digital Inclusion FCC NRECA Lifeline NTCA USTelecom Oregon Texas FBA AARP Justice Department Brendan Carr Diana Eisner Benton Institute for Broadband and Society

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC's Trusty: Infrastructure Vandalism Is a National Security Crisis FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact ACLP: BEAD Winners Set to Put Up $11.4 Billion in Matching Funds BEAD FCC to Vote on ‘Top-to-Bottom’ E-Rate Review, Local Permitting Shot Clocks at June Meeting NTIA Ookla: Wi-Fi Hardware, Not Fiber, Limits Broadband Quality Infrastructure Supreme Court Upholds FCC Fine Powers AT&T
#if @member /if