Trade Groups Push FCC to Keep Lifeline Verification With USAC

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 – An effort at the Federal Communications Commission to adopt changes to a communications services subsidy program has become something of a struggle.

The Rural Broadband Association (NTCA) and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) urged the FCC in a June 2 filing to keep Lifeline verification duties centralized with USAC and the National Verifier, rather than shifting new identity-check or Social Security number collection responsibilities onto individual carriers.