Trade Groups Push FCC to Keep Lifeline Verification With USAC
NTCA, NRECA say new identity-check and Social Security number collection duties should not be shifted to individual carriers.
Zach Stark
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 – An effort at the Federal Communications Commission to adopt changes to a communications services subsidy program has become something of a struggle.
The Rural Broadband Association (NTCA) and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) urged the FCC in a June 2 filing to keep Lifeline verification duties centralized with USAC and the National Verifier, rather than shifting new identity-check or Social Security number collection responsibilities onto individual carriers.