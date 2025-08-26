Trump Vows Retaliation Against Countries With Digital Rules Targeting U.S. Tech

BRUSSELS, August 26, 2025 (AP) — President Donald Trump vowed to impose new tariffs and export curbs on countries with digital taxes or regulations that affect American technology companies.

Trump didn't mention specific places but his comments were taken as a threat against the European Union's digital rules to rein in companies like Google, Apple, and Meta.

In a post on Truth Social late Monday, Trump said he would “stand up to Countries that attack our incredible American Tech Companies.”