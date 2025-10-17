Trump’s Gold 'T1 Phone' Nowhere to Be Found

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2025 — Four months after promising a U.S.-made smartphone and patriotic wireless service, Trump Mobile went silent.

The Trump Organization unveiled “T1 Mobile” on June 16 at Trump Tower in New York City — which marked what Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. unveiled as “an All-American service for our nation’s hardest-working people.”

The company said it would offer 5G service through all “three major carriers”—AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile—though the firms were not explicitly named. It also promised a $499 “T1 Phone” built in the United States and a $47.45-per-month “47 Plan,” a tribute to Trump’s presidential terms.

The venture was subject to oversight by the Federal Communications Commission, led by Chairman Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee. The Trump Organization described Trump Mobile as a mobile operator promising unlimited talk, text and data, free international calling, 24-hour roadside assistance, and telehealth benefits for subscribers.

But four months later, there is little evidence suggesting that Trump Mobile’s flagship device or network has materialized. The last post from the company’s social media accounts appeared on Aug. 27, and its website now does not include a release date.

Subsequent reporting by USA Today revealed that the operation relied on a small Florida-based reseller, Liberty Mobile Wireless, which used T-Mobile’s network. The “Made in USA” label on Trump Mobile’s site has since been softened to “designed with American values,” a reflection of federal rules that restrict claims of domestic manufacturing.

Entrepreneur Pat O’Brien, introduced as a project lead, told Reuters on July 31, the phone had received “a lot of preorders” but declined to specify how many. He has not commented publicly since.