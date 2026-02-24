U.S. Chamber of Commerce Opposes Jamming Mobile Phones in State Prisons

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce fears the risks outweigh the rewards in allowing state prisons to jam mobile phone signals as a crime-prevention tool.

The Chamber recently urged the Federal Communications Commission to reject proposals allowing prisons to jam contraband cell phones, warning that signal interference could disrupt lawful communications and exceed the agency’s authority.

In a Feb. 23 letter filed in GN Docket No. 13-111, the Chamber said authorizing jamming would conflict with Section 333 of the Communications Act, which prohibits interference with lawful wireless communications. The group argued that jamming “indiscriminately blocks all wireless communications within its range,” including emergency services and other protected uses.

The Chamber instead supported market-based alternatives such as Managed Access Systems , which disable unauthorized devices while preserving lawful communications through coordination with wireless carriers. It said those systems offer a targeted approach that avoids interference risks and significant capital and maintenance costs associated with jamming.

The letter also cautioned that permitting jamming devices could introduce compliance risks, discourage network investment, and create potential national security concerns if illegal or foreign-sourced equipment proliferates.

The filing comes as FCC Chairman Brendan Carr explores whether contraband prison phones could be classified as “unauthorized communications,” potentially allowing state and local correctional facilities to deploy jamming technology.