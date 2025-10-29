China

U.S. Government Helped U.S. Firms Sell Tech Used for Surveillance in China: AP

Tech companies have successfully lobbied against restrictions on selling advanced technology to China despite national security and human rights concerns.

Photo of Chinese flag near surveillance cameras in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on March 15, 2019, by Andy Wong/AP

Oct. 29, 2029 (AP) – U.S. lawmakers have tried four times since September last year to close what they called a glaring loophole: China is getting around export bans on the sale of powerful American AI chips by renting them through U.S. cloud services instead.

But the proposals prompted a flurry of activity from more than 100 lobbyists from tech companies and their trade associations trying to weigh in, according to disclosure reports.

The result: All four times, the proposal failed, including just last month.

