UK Spent More than $22 Million for Starlink Supplies, Report Shows

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 — The British Ministry of Defense has been paying millions to Elon Musk’s Starlink in part to support the war in Ukraine, according to recently released government documents, according to a May 10 report in London’s The Telegraph.

The UK has spent more than $22.6 million on Starlink satellites and communications equipment over the past four years. Some have gone to support Ukraine, while others were sent to British soldiers stationed abroad.

Ukraine has been supplied with more than 50,000 Starlink terminals since Russia’s invasion in 2022. Some have arrived as US military aid or as donations from SpaceX.

Starlink’s contracts with the UK are far larger than the country’s domestic provider OneWeb, which has received just $2.7 million in contracts since 2022 . The purchases occurred despite Musk’s occasional tensions with the government, such as the September 2025 rally where he called for new elections .