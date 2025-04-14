Unlocking Potential: How Technology and Skills-Based Training Can Transform Reentry

For over 77 million Americans with criminal records, the post-incarceration journey is often fraught with employment barriers, hindering successful reentry and denying them the stability and social connections essential for rebuilding their lives.

Second Chance Month serves as a critical reminder of our collective responsibility to address this challenge, highlighting the transformative power of workforce development tools in securing sustainable employment for these individuals.

In an evolving job market that increasingly values skills over traditional credentials, we have a unique opportunity to empower returning citizens with in-demand competencies. As industries grapple with labor shortages and recognize the predictive power of skills-based hiring, we must advocate for a shift away from outdated background checks and toward a skills-first approach.

Skills-based training can bridge the job callback gap

Studies show that justice-impacted individuals are 50 percent less likely to receive a job callback due to their record. Yet, skills-based training can bridge this gap, opening doors to high-demand fields like technology and advanced manufacturing, benefiting both individuals and employers.

Correctional facilities are pivotal in this transformation. Workforce development programs within these institutions, coupled with technological advancements, offer a tangible path to successful reentry. Technology, such as tablets provided by

Securus, empowers incarcerated individuals with access to vocational training, digital skills development, and industry certifications.

Partnerships like the one between Securus and R3 Score show technologies' impact, which bridges U.S. Department of Labor resources like JobOneStop to provide over 200 career readiness videos, with proprietary training to ensure

individuals are "interview and reentry ready."

Job1Stop, now integrated into Securus tablets, drove over 10 million impressions in its first 24 hours, with over 75,000 active users spending an average of five minutes per day searching from a database of over 600,000 job listings.

Collaboration with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Similar collaboration between Securus, Workbay, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has rapidly deployed career training across 108 units, engaging over 102,000 individuals and facilitating post-release employment support.

However, the widespread implementation of these technology-driven workforce development programs hinges on sustained public and private sector investment. Securus's has invested in broadband infrastructure and the development of LTE and Wi-Fi-compatible tablets to continue expanding digital access.

Second Chance Month is a call to action, urging employers, innovators, and regulators to embrace fair chance solutions and create frameworks that incentivize such investments, reduce the digital divide, and expand access for justice- impacted individuals.

Providing access to tablets and robust internet connectivity within correctional facilities is not just about job training; it’s about fostering digital literacy, empowering individuals to navigate the modern job market, and building confidence in their ability to participate in a technology-driven society. This investment extends beyond immediate job placement, cultivating a foundation for long-term success, reducing recidivism by equipping individuals with the tools to thrive in an interconnected world.

By prioritizing skills-based training and expanding access to technology, we can empower justice-impacted individuals to transcend their past and contribute positively to society. This is not merely about reducing recidivism; it's about recognizing and unlocking the inherent potential within every individual, fostering more productive futures for all.

Dave Abel is the President and CEO of Aventiv Technologies. Teresa Hodge is the President of Mission: Launch, a non-profit focused on accelerating self-sufficiency and improving social outcomes for Americans with an arrest and/or conviction record, and is the Chairperson of the Aventiv Technologies Advisory Board. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

