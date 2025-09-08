U.S. Wireless Data Traffic Hit Record High in 2024

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2025 — Americans used 132 trillion megabytes of wireless data in 2024, the largest annual total in history, according to the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association’s press release covering their annual wireless industry survey released Monday. If a high-definition movie averages about three gigabytes, that would mean 132 trillion megabytes of data is enough to stream more than 44 billion movies.

The figure marks a sharp increase from 100 trillion megabytes in 2023 and represents the third consecutive year of roughly 35 percent growth, the trade association said. The year-over-year gain of 32 trillion megabytes was the largest single jump ever recorded.

Ajit Pai, president and CEO of CTIA, said the numbers demonstrate the central role of wireless networks in the U.S. economy. “The bottom line is simple: America’s wireless industry is delivering for consumers and powering our economy,” Pai said. “Consumers are using record amounts of data — streaming, connecting and creating in ways that enrich their lives and fuel growth across every sector.”

The CTIA said the surge underscored the importance of Congress restoring the Federal Communications Commission’s auction authority and moving forward on a pipeline of 800 megahertz of mid-band spectrum for licensed use.

The survey also found that wireless providers invested $29 billion in networks in 2024 to meet consumer demand. Since 2018, investment has totaled nearly $219 billion, reflecting the industry’s continued commitment to expanding and upgrading infrastructure.

Total wireless connections in the U.S. reached 579 million last year. Nearly half of those connections were 5G-enabled, a 29 percent increase from 2023. More than 15,000 new cell towers were activated in 2024, bringing the nationwide total to nearly 450,000. The association credited earlier reforms at the FCC that streamlined siting and deployment for helping accelerate growth.

The cost of wireless service has declined despite broad consumer price inflation. Wireless service prices fell 0.5 percent over the past four years, while smartphone prices dropped by more than 50 percent. Adoption of 5G fixed wireless access accelerated last year, with nearly 4 million new subscribers, representing 99 percent of new fixed broadband connections.

Consumers also used more traditional services. Americans exchanged nearly 2.2 trillion text messages in 2024, an increase of 42 billion compared with the year before. They also spent more than 2.4 trillion minutes on calls, about 30 billion minutes more than in 2023.