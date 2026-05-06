Rural

USDA Accepts Telehealth, Distance Learning Grant Applications

Approximately $27 million in federal grants were made available.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

1 min read
USDA Accepts Telehealth, Distance Learning Grant Applications
Photo of telemedicine and distance learning grant being awarded in Crittenden County, Ark., from USDA.

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2026 – Approximately $27 million in federal grants were made available Tuesday to support telehealth and remote learning services in rural communities.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications through its Distance Learning and Telemedicine program, which funds equipment including video conferencing systems and audio technology used for remote education and healthcare services.

The funding can help students access classes unavailable locally and allow patients to receive specialized medical care without traveling long distances, USDA said.

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Rural USDA ReConnect Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Program

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