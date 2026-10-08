SHLB

USF Reform Could Put Hyperscalers, Data Centers on the Hook

AI companies could help reshape how broadband subsidies are funded.

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

3 min read
USF Reform Could Put Hyperscalers, Data Centers on the Hook
Photo illustration of the inside of a data center

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2026 – A federal broadband subsidy program under financial duress could get bailed out by AI-related companies, as policymakers consider making major users of broadband infrastructure contribute to universal service.

Universal service reform could expand the pool of companies that help finance broadband networks to include hyperscalers, cloud providers and other major users of internet infrastructure, according to former FCC officials and broadband advocates.

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