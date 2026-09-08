Verizon, Corning Ink Multibillion-Dollar Fiber Deal

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2026 – Corning signed a multibillion-dollar deal to provide Verizon fiber from 2027 through 2032, the companies said Tuesday.

The wireless carrier wants to expand its fiber footprint to 40-50 million passings, and has been pursuing deals to provide connectivity to tech giants like Amazon and Google.

“An undertaking of this magnitude requires absolute supply chain certainty,” Verizon said in a statement . “The agreement is designed to enable Corning to continue to scale its U.S. manufacturing footprint to help ensure Verizon has the physical materials needed to execute its convergence strategy and expand its long-haul AI corridors.”

Verizon would have access to more than 80 million miles of fiber, the companies said. The companies didn’t disclose the exact dollar amount or other terms of the deal.

Amazon reached a similar deal with Corning in June, and Meta signed a $6 billion deal in January. In May, NVIDIA announced a $500 million investment in Corning aimed at expanding its manufacturing capacity.

Because of domestic manufacturing rules, participants in the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program are competing to buy the same American-made fiber that big tech companies are clamoring for.

That’s creating a bit of a supply crunch, but Corning and other U.S. manufacturers have been adamant they can meet the sky-high demand. A Corning vice president said at Mountain Connect last month the company was staggering shipments to match deployment schedules of BEAD participants.

Still, demand is driving up costs, and at least one state, Minnesota, has asked the Trump administration to issue a waiver of its domestic fiber manufacturing rules to ease some of those cost increases.

“Securing this volume of fiber allows us to continue building the network of the future at an unprecedented scale,” Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business, said in a statement on the Corning deal. “With Corning as our partner, we are securing the physical foundation of America’s AI economy.”