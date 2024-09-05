Sign in Subscribe
Fiber

Verizon-Frontier Deal Unlikely to Hit D.C. Regulatory Wall: New Street

The carrier will absorb Frontier's 2.2 million fiber subscribers and 7.2 million passings in a $20 billion deal.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
Verizon-Frontier Deal Unlikely to Hit D.C. Regulatory Wall: New Street
Photo by Tord Romundstad

WASHINGTON, September 5, 2024 – Verizon’s acquisition of Frontier is unlikely to face major regulatory hurdles, analysts at New Street Research wrote Thursday.

The carrier announced today that it reached a deal to buy Frontier in a $20 billion deal, a move intended to bolster Verizon’s fiber broadband footprint. The acquisition talks were first reported by the Wall Street Journal Wednesday.

Frontier has about 2.2 million broadband subscribers and passes 7.2 million with its infrastructure, compared to Verizon’s 7.4 million FiOS customers and nearly 18 million passings. Verizon said it expects the deal to close in 18 months pending a go-ahead from Frontier shareholders and regulators.

Post tagged in
Fiber Verizon frontier Blair Levin New Street Research Craig Moffett Brandon Nispel AT&T T-Mobile Lumos MetroNet

Read more

Popular Tags

Cybersecurity Pilot Program Launched by FCC to Defend Schools, Libraries FCC Bipartisan Mayors Urge FCC to Protect Bulk Billing Broadband's Impact NTIA Seeking Comment on Bolstering Data Center Infrastructure Infrastructure NTIA Seeking Comment on Bolstering Data Center Infrastructure NTIA Wyoming Fourth State Heading Towards BEAD Project Funding BEAD Verizon-Frontier Deal Unlikely to Hit D.C. Regulatory Wall: New Street AT&T