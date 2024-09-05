Verizon-Frontier Deal Unlikely to Hit D.C. Regulatory Wall: New Street

WASHINGTON, September 5, 2024 – Verizon’s acquisition of Frontier is unlikely to face major regulatory hurdles, analysts at New Street Research wrote Thursday.

The carrier announced today that it reached a deal to buy Frontier in a $20 billion deal, a move intended to bolster Verizon’s fiber broadband footprint. The acquisition talks were first reported by the Wall Street Journal Wednesday.

Frontier has about 2.2 million broadband subscribers and passes 7.2 million with its infrastructure, compared to Verizon’s 7.4 million FiOS customers and nearly 18 million passings. Verizon said it expects the deal to close in 18 months pending a go-ahead from Frontier shareholders and regulators.