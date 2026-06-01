Vermont Blocks AI Data Center Bill
Governor returns measure unsigned, warning it could undermine economic competitiveness.
Georgina Mackie
— 2 min read
June 1, 2026 – Vermont's governor vetoed a bill Thursday that would have imposed new regulations on AI data centers, citing unacceptable risks to the state's economic competitiveness.
Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, returned H. 727, titled an act relating to sustainable data center deployment, unsigned, saying the state already has adequate oversight tools in place.
Post tagged in