Data Center

Vermont Blocks AI Data Center Bill

Governor returns measure unsigned, warning it could undermine economic competitiveness.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
Vermont Blocks AI Data Center Bill
Photo of Gov. Phil Scott by Mike Dougherty/VTDigger.

June 1, 2026 – Vermont's governor vetoed a bill Thursday that would have imposed new regulations on AI data centers, citing unacceptable risks to the state's economic competitiveness.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, returned H. 727, titled an act relating to sustainable data center deployment, unsigned, saying the state already has adequate oversight tools in place.

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