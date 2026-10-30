Broadband Mapping and Data

Vermont Launches Statewide Internet Speed Check

A state-administered tool provides ground truth data that better pinpoints where investments ought to be made

Sean Gonsalves

Sean Gonsalves

6 min read
Vermont Launches Statewide Internet Speed Check
Photo from Pexels

Vermonters with a need for speed now have a way to find out exactly how much they are getting.

Earlier this month, the Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) launched VT Speed Check, a new website where Vermont residents and businesses can check their Internet speed and follow the progression of where high-speed Internet access is available across the state as the state’s CUD’s build out new networks.

CTA Image

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec 1!

Don't Miss Out!
Post tagged in
Broadband Mapping and Data VCBB Vermont Ookla Christine Hallquist Speed Test Herryn Herzog CUD

Read more

Popular Tags

Rachel Goodman: Baseless Election Interference Threats from the FCC FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact Jeffrey Westling: A Floppy-Disk Fund for a Broadband World BEAD NTIA ‘On Track’ for December Digital Equity Funding Round NTIA AT&T to Bring Back Customer Service Jobs to U.S. by 2027 AT&T Utah Charges Kalshi and Its Founders, Escalating Fight Over Who Can Regulate Prediction Markets Donald Trump