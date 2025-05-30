Vivacity Infrastructure Group Appoints Mike Brescio CFO

May 30, 2025 – Vivacity Infrastructure Group appointed Mike Brescio as its Chief Financial Officer. The digital infrastructure group announced the appointment via Vivacity operating division eX2, May 20.

Brescio brings more than 25 years of experience in the telecom, infrastructure and energy industries, previously serving as the chief financial officer of Hugh O’Kane Electric Company and ZenFi Networks. He worked on a 1,100-mile fiber network through New York City, led several mergers and acquisitions deals, and helped lead ZenFi’s integration with buyer Boldyn Networks.

“Mike brings a powerful combination of financial expertise, industry knowledge and leadership,” said Vivacity CEO Christopher Rabii.