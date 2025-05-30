Sign in Subscribe
Briefs

Vivacity Infrastructure Group Appoints Mike Brescio CFO

He worked on a 1,100-mile fiber network through New York City.

Sadie McClain

Sadie McClain

1 min read
Vivacity Infrastructure Group Appoints Mike Brescio CFO
Photo of Mike Brescio from eX Squared

May 30, 2025 – Vivacity Infrastructure Group appointed Mike Brescio as its Chief Financial Officer. The digital infrastructure group announced the appointment via Vivacity operating division eX2, May 20.

Brescio brings more than 25 years of experience in the telecom, infrastructure and energy industries, previously serving as the chief financial officer of Hugh O’Kane Electric Company and ZenFi Networks. He worked on a 1,100-mile fiber network through New York City, led several mergers and acquisitions deals, and helped lead ZenFi’s integration with buyer Boldyn Networks.

“Mike brings a powerful combination of financial expertise, industry knowledge and leadership,” said Vivacity CEO Christopher Rabii

CTA Image

Learn more about Speeding BEAD Summit

What is Broadband Breakfast?

The eight-year-old company appointed Rabii as CEO last year. Over the last two years, Vivacity has experienced a turnover of leadership, with only one of the six executives having worked more than two years, and three having come onboard a year or less ago.

Post tagged in
Briefs People Vivacity Vivacity Infrastructure Group Mike Brescio Christopher Rabii ex2 Technology

Read more

Popular Tags

Industry Escalates Fight Against State Broadband ‘Rate Regulation’ FCC California $15 Low-Income Internet Bill Gets a Hearing Broadband's Impact Arkansas Finalizes Bidding for BEAD Grants BEAD The Digital Equity Act Tried to Close the Digital Divide. Trump Calls It Racist and Acts to End It NTIA Oakland City Council Unanimously Approves Construction of Open-Access Network Infrastructure FCC Report: 94 Percent of Locations Have Broadband Access Broadband Mapping and Data