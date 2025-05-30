Vivacity Infrastructure Group Appoints Mike Brescio CFO
He worked on a 1,100-mile fiber network through New York City.
Sadie McClain
May 30, 2025 – Vivacity Infrastructure Group appointed Mike Brescio as its Chief Financial Officer. The digital infrastructure group announced the appointment via Vivacity operating division eX2, May 20.
Brescio brings more than 25 years of experience in the telecom, infrastructure and energy industries, previously serving as the chief financial officer of Hugh O’Kane Electric Company and ZenFi Networks. He worked on a 1,100-mile fiber network through New York City, led several mergers and acquisitions deals, and helped lead ZenFi’s integration with buyer Boldyn Networks.
“Mike brings a powerful combination of financial expertise, industry knowledge and leadership,” said Vivacity CEO Christopher Rabii.
The eight-year-old company appointed Rabii as CEO last year. Over the last two years, Vivacity has experienced a turnover of leadership, with only one of the six executives having worked more than two years, and three having come onboard a year or less ago.