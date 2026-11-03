Wall Street to SpaceX: The NO in MVNO Means NO Backdoor Deals
Analysts doubt SpaceX could inherit Boost Mobile’s resale deals with AT&T or T-Mobile to expand Starlink as a mobile competitor
Ted Hearn
■ Troubled Brightspeed Names Shawn O’Donnell CEO, Immediately Replacing Michel Combes
■ Verizon Assures POTS Customers about Keeping Service If No Substitute Exists
■ AT&T Pushes Back on New York Regulators over Retirement of Copper Plant
■ KeyBanc Sees Charter Down 3 Million Broadband Subs in 2026-28 Period
■ Strand Consult: Starlink Mobile Facing a Mountain of FCC Regulations
■ USTelecom Urges FCC to Focus on Targeted USAC Reforms
■ Ookla: Starlink’s D2D Service Helping Keep Mobile Users Connected in Coverage Gaps
■ Disney May Cut Thousands of Jobs as Part of Restructuring, Bloomberg Says
■ Nexstar to Pay $1.86 Per Share Cash Dividend on Nov. 27
Boost: SpaceX’s reported interest in EchoStar’s Boost Mobile business is unlikely to give it access to Boost’s wireless resale agreements with AT&T and T-Mobile, according to several Wall Street analysts.
Analysts at Lightshed Partners said investors should be skeptical that acquiring Boost would solve SpaceX’s need for a nationwide terrestrial wireless footprint. “SpaceX cannot simply acquire Boost Mobile and inherit its MVNO agreements with AT&T and T-Mobile, as this morning’s Washington Post story suggests,” analysts Walter Piecyk and Joe Galone wrote Monday. “We see no reason those restrictions would disappear in a change of control or why AT&T and T-Mobile would suddenly want to enable SpaceX as a competitor,” they added. (More after paywall)