West Virginia Becomes 12th State to Launch Digital IDs in Apple Wallet

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2025 – West Virginia joined a growing list of states adopting digital IDs.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R) announced Thursday that residents could now add their driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet, allowing identity verification through an iPhone or Apple Watch.

In partnership with the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles, the program enabled residents to present digital IDs at more than 250 TSA checkpoints nationwide, including Charleston Yeager and Huntington Tri-State airports. State officials said they planned to expand acceptance to additional state institutions and retailers.

“This is a technological leap forward for our state as West Virginia becomes the 12th state in the country to adopt this technology,” Morrisey said. “This is a first step toward a broader rollout aimed at making everyday life easier for West Virginians.”

West Virginia joined states such as Arizona, Georgia, Hawaii, California, and North Dakota in adopting mobile identification.

The system uses encryption and biometric authentication, including Face ID and Touch ID, to protect user data. Neither Apple nor the state can track when or where an ID is presented, and all information remains stored locally on the device.

Officials encouraged residents to continue carrying physical IDs since mobile licenses are not yet accepted everywhere.