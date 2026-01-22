Willmar City Council Votes to Invest $7.6 Million in Municipal Broadband

Jan. 22, 2026 – In a 5–3 vote, the Willmar City Council in Minnesota approved a $7.6 million construction bid to begin phase one of a municipal broadband deployment, marking a major step forward in the city’s effort to expand high-speed internet access.

After several years of planning, council members voted Tuesday to accept the lowest bid from NC3 of Clearbrook, Minnesota, to construct the first phase of the Willmar Connect project, a city-owned, open-access broadband network.

The city had estimated the phase would cost slightly more than $8 million, but NC3’s bid came in lower, at about $7.6 million, according to City Operations Director Kyle Box. Phase One of the project will serve businesses and residences west of First Street South, between U.S. Highway 12 and 19th Avenue.

The motion to approve the bid was introduced by Councilor Tom Gilbertson and seconded by Councilor Vicki Davis. Councilors Audrey Nelsen, Justin Ask, and Carl Shuldes also voted in favor. Councilors Stephen Gardner, Rick Fagerlie, and Tom Butterfield opposed the measure.

City officials have described Willmar Connect as a multi-phase effort to build a citywide broadband network that would increase competition, improve reliability, and expand access to high-speed internet for residents and local businesses.

The project is expected to be built out in three phases, with future construction dependent on funding and performance of the initial deployment.